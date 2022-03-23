What may be built on retail site near Interstate 985’s Exit 14

Interstate 985’s Exit 14 in South Hall may be getting its first convenience store/gas station.

Oakwood has approved a site plan showing the 3,600-square-foot store with an attached 1,600-square-foot drive-thru-only restaurant. The development is off Martin Road at Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway, which leads to I-985.

“We do not know the gas station or the drive-thru name or brand,” said Dan Schultz, Oakwood’s community development director.