What may be built on retail site near Interstate 985’s Exit 14

Interstate 985’s Exit 14 in South Hall may be getting its first convenience store/gas station.
Oakwood has approved a site plan showing the 3,600-square-foot store with an attached 1,600-square-foot drive-thru-only restaurant. The development is off Martin Road at Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway, which leads to I-985.
“We do not know the gas station or the drive-thru name or brand,” said Dan Schultz, Oakwood’s community development director.
Decatur-based Contineo Group, the contact for the project, couldn’t be reached for comment. The company’s website shows a variety of gas station brands.
Access to the development would be off a planned new road between Ga. 13 and Overbrook Drive, which leads into Advenir at Flowery Branch apartments.
Plans for a Wendy’s restaurant off that new road are “under review and moving forward,” Schultz said.
The retail developments are part of a 15-acre commercial site approved in 2019 by Oakwood City Council off Martin Road and Ga. 13.
The site can be used for a drive-in restaurant, banks, medical offices and car washes. Hotels would be excluded on the site. Also, individual site plans, such as the gas station, would have to be approved by the City Council.
The overall development is across from Martin Technology Academy, which is in the Hall County School System.