What may be built next to Aldi grocery store under construction in Braselton

A Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care center may be coming to the Spout Springs Road area in South Hall.
Fayetteville-based Land Engineering And Development is seeking approval of the 10,000-square foot child care center on 1.7 acres at 5331 Thompson Mill Road, just off Spout Springs Road and near the Gwinnett County line, according to Braselton planning documents.
Kiddie Academy, which would have a 5,500-square-foot playground, has programs for preschool to school age children, as well as summer camps.
Also proposed next to the child care is a 4,200-square-foot office/retail building. A tenant isn’t named in the documents.
Both would be next to an Aldi grocery store that’s under construction at the corner of Spout Springs and Thompson Mill Road. Another neighbor is Oaks at Braselton senior living center.
An 11,200-square-foot multi-tenant retail building was being considered — and has been approved for the 1.7 acres — but the developer believes the child care and retail building “should have less impact on the town’s streets, transportation facilities, utilities and schools,” documents state.
The proposal is set for a public hearing June 26 before the Braselton Planning Commission and July 6 before the Braselton Town Council.
Public hearings
What: Proposed Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care center
When: 6 p.m. June 26, Braselton Planning Commission; 4:30 p.m. July 6, Braselton Town Council
Where: Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 Highway 53