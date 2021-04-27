What improvements Lake Lanier Olympic Park has made, and what's next

The site of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games rowing, canoe and kayak events is looking to finish a phase of upgrades that began with the completion of the Olympic Ring Plaza and the relocation of the iconic Olympic Rings last March.



Last week, the site’s restrooms, which have been in place since the 1950s when the site was exclusively Clarks Bridge Park, were demolished.

In its place, Lynch said, will be new restroom facilities ready by September.

The plaza’s centerpiece is the Olympic Rings structure which was moved to sit in front of the tower that was once home to the race finish line and timekeeper area during the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games’ rowing and kayak competitions.