What Gainesville plans to do to upgrade Chattahoochee Golf Course

Gainesville is planning some improvements at Chattahoochee Golf Course and wants to sell some surplus land to help pay for the upgrades.
The Gainesville Redevelopment Authority, which owns the golf course, will work with a realtor to sell the property. If the land has not sold by Dec. 31, 2021, it will go back to the city of Gainesville. The redevelopment authority approved the agreement at a Nov. 18 meeting.
The land that will be sold is about 8 acres along the west side of East Lake Drive.
The $2.9-million project includes relocating three holes at the course, renovating the greens, adding a sewer line and purchasing one property along East Lake Drive. The budget also accounts for $500,000 in lost revenue while the course is closed for construction, which is expected to be in summer 2021. The course is set to reopen in late August or early September of next year.
However, the city projects that the budget will break even, with the sale of 13 lots for $200,000 each and the sale of another lot at 2655 Club Drive, which the city estimates could sell for $250,000. Water and sewer tap fees would bring in an additional $80,000, with the revenues of $2.9 million set to equal the project expenses.
The community can learn more about plans for the golf course at a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Gainesville Civic Center.