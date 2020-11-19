What Gainesville plans to do to upgrade Chattahoochee Golf Course

Gainesville is planning some improvements at Chattahoochee Golf Course and wants to sell some surplus land to help pay for the upgrades.



The Gainesville Redevelopment Authority, which owns the golf course, will work with a realtor to sell the property. If the land has not sold by Dec. 31, 2021, it will go back to the city of Gainesville. The redevelopment authority approved the agreement at a Nov. 18 meeting.

The land that will be sold is about 8 acres along the west side of East Lake Drive.