What Gainesville plans for $1 million in upgrades to Civic Center

The Gainesville Civic Center will soon be getting about $1 million in renovations, including new audiovisual technology and meeting space.
The city has posted a request for proposals for the project, which will be funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Kate Mattison, director of Gainesville Parks and Recreation, said the city hopes to choose a contractor and start construction around the beginning of 2021.
“The last large-scale renovation to this building was in the 1990s,” Mattison said. “So, it’s been some time since we’ve had a larger aesthetic renovation and audiovisual and things like that, so we are really looking forward to it.”
The Civic Center on Green Street houses the city parks department’s administrative offices, which have moved from the first floor of the building to the third floor. That area of the first floor has been set aside for some smaller meeting spaces.
“That’s another request that we get from a lot of renters, is we need to have more smaller rooms for people to have breakout meetings in or smaller rentals in,” Mattison said.
The grand ballroom will get two new large LED screens on either side of the fireplace and some audio upgrades, which will help make the space useful for presentations, Mattison said. In the two other rooms on the second floor, the city will install drop-down projectors with screens.
“Right now, we are still wheeling in a cart with a projector and a screen that’s portable, so we’re just trying to make it look a little bit sleeker and be a little more user-friendly for customers,” Mattison said.
Downstairs in the smaller meeting spaces, the city will likely install televisions where someone could plug in a computer, Mattison said.
The Civic Center will be closed for rentals for about two months, and most of the work should take about 75 days, Mattison said.