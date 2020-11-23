What Gainesville plans for $1 million in upgrades to Civic Center

The Gainesville Civic Center will soon be getting about $1 million in renovations, including new audiovisual technology and meeting space.



The city has posted a request for proposals for the project, which will be funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Kate Mattison, director of Gainesville Parks and Recreation, said the city hopes to choose a contractor and start construction around the beginning of 2021.

“The last large-scale renovation to this building was in the 1990s,” Mattison said. “So, it’s been some time since we’ve had a larger aesthetic renovation and audiovisual and things like that, so we are really looking forward to it.”