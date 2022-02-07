How rules may change in Gainesville for short-term rentals like Airbnb

In addition to residential-office zoning districts, the rentals would be allowed in several city business and industrial districts, according to proposed changes in the city’s Unified Land Development Code.



The rentals would be prohibited in other residential areas.

The code would define short-term rentals as “the occupancy of all or a portion of a residential structure, rented to the public for a fee for the purpose of overnight lodging for a period not more than 15 days. Includes Airbnb, Vrbo and the like.”

City officials are set to present the proposed changes to the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The planning board’s recommendation would go before the City Council for final action at a later meeting.

City planning documents don’t state what current rules are for short-term rentals. Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of Community and Economic Development, couldn’t be reached for comment.

However, in an appeal that was set to go before the board Tuesday but was later withdrawn, Phillip R. Brown was trying to overturn the city’s demand that he stop operating a home at 725 Mountain View Circle for “lodging services."

A facility that offers “shelter accommodations to the public for 15 days or less for a fee” is not allowed in residential areas with a density of no more than 2 houses per acre, the city said in a letter to Brown.