What a developer is hoping to do with former alpaca farm

A former alpaca farm in South Hall could become a 148-home subdivision.

Atlas Development is seeking to build the single-family home development on 79 acres at 5166 Union Church Road and 5154 Union Church Road, off Union Circle and south of Cash Road.

The site used to be the home of Carodel Farm Inc., which dissolved in 2017, according to Georgia Secretary of State records.

In 2010, owners of Carodel Farms sent 200 pounds of alpaca fiber as part of an effort to contain an oil spill on the Gulf of Mexico.

The new subdivision would feature an amenity area, including cabana with restrooms, a swimming pool and playground.

“The developer may also include walking trails and passive pocket parks throughout the subdivision,” according to a Hall County planning document.

Cameron Henderson, listed as the contact for Atlas, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Even with growth pushing in from Flowery Branch and Oakwood, Union Church Road is still a largely rural road running between Winder Highway/Ga. 53 in Chestnut Mountain to Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 near Braselton.

Union Circle connects with heavily traveled Spout Springs Road, which is being widened from two to four lanes.

A traffic study prepared as part of the proposed development says that intersections at or near the property “are currently operating at an acceptable (level) … and the proposed project is not expected to significantly impact the roadway network.”

No improvements are recommended, the study suggests.

Hall officials said both left and right turn lanes on Union Church Road will be required per county code.

Atlas Development is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Sept. 20, with a request to rezone the property from agricultural-residential to planned residential development.

County staff is suggesting approval, saying the request fits the county’s comprehensive land-use plan. The planning board will make a formal recommendation of approval or denial to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which will consider the matter at an Oct. 28 meeting.



