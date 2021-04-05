What businesses former bank building might house next





The additional office space would be contingent on available parking at the site, according to county documents.

The business license for the former United Community Bank building expired in December and the existing space is approximately 2,880 square feet.

Additionally, applicant Michael L. Weaver Sr. is proposing the construction of nine storage buildings ranging from 500 to 7,700 square feet to house RVs and outdoor boats across the rear of the 5.8-acre property on the east side of Thompson Bridge Road.

According to the site plan, the applicant wants to rezone the property from Highway Business and Agricultural Residential to Planned Commercial Development.

The matter is subject to final approval from the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

County documents previously stated that there would be eight storage buildings, however, county staff at the April 5 planning commission meeting specified nine buildings in total.

The applicant also plans to replace an existing 8-foot tall monument sign with an LED panel.

Brian Rochester, of Gainesville engineering firm Rochester & Associates, spoke on behalf of Weaver at the meeting and said the proposal could revitalize the spacious bank building.

“This property has been sitting vacant for almost two years after United Community Bank closed that branch,” he said. “I think we’re very fortunate … to have someone who wants to invest in that building, a beautiful bank building, and take it up (for development).”

If approved by the Board of Commissioners at a future meeting, the conditions are as followed:

Development must conform to the proposed site plans