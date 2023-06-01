Wedding venue proposed at this 37-acre site in South Hall

A 37-acre wedding and events venue is proposed in a rural area of South Hall.

Paden Dunagan has a barn under construction on the property at 3263 Tanners Mill Road, south of Candler Road/Ga. 60, as he seeks approval for Dunagan Hills Venue.

The venue would be used for weddings and “events that are ceremony-type gatherings,” according to Hall County planning documents. “These public gatherings will be limited to receptions and meetings that pertain to an agri-entertainment setting.”

Events would take place in the 7,840-square-foot barn, but Dunagan wants to be able to hold weddings outside the barn with a sound system as needed.

The venue site is centrally located on the property “to keep as much of a buffer between surrounding properties,” Dunagan’s application states. “We have the utmost interest in keeping the peace in the area.”

Dunagan’s proposal, which is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, June 5, has drawn a mixed response from planning officials.

They are recommending approval of the agri-entertainment venue in general but denial of the request for outdoor amplification.

The planning commission will issue a formal recommendation, which is set to go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action at a July 13 public hearing.