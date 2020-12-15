Flowery Branch gives first approval to mystery industrial space on Falcon Parkway

Update, Dec. 17: The Flowery Branch City Council unanimously approved rezoning Thursday, Dec. 17 for up to 848,200 square feet of proposed industrial space next to the Atlanta Falcons complex, and the request will return to the Council Jan. 7.
Atlanta-based Eberly and Associates Inc. has requested to rezone the 80-acre site from agricultural to light industrial.
The request received no opposition at a hearing Thursday.
Up to 848,200 square feet of proposed industrial space next to the Atlanta Falcons complex is set to come up for a vote Thursday, Dec. 17, in Flowery Branch, though the public still doesn’t know what company will occupy the space.
City Council will consider Atlanta-based Eberly and Associates Inc.’s request to rezone the 80-ace site on Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near Interstate 985’s Exit 14 from agricultural to light industrial.
An unknown company is said to have expressed interest in setting up shop in the building.
Officials with the project have used “the term ‘headquarters,’ which made me very excited, but … we don’t know exactly what that means yet,” City Manager Bill Andrew has said. “They said we would recognize the name of the company.”
City planner Rich Atkinson said this week he still doesn’t know the name of the company.
A map presented at an earlier City Council meeting showed a rendering of a two-story building that would be on the property. Also shown was a site plan featuring a 611,200-square-foot building, including a 45,000-square-foot office and possible 192,000-square-foot addition.
The applicant for the project is William Greer, an engineer with Atlanta-based Eberly and Associates Inc., which has done projects throughout the Atlanta area.
Greer told The Times he is bound by an agreement not to provide details about the development.
The project is “build-to-suit, which means they have a client ready to move into this building,” Andrew said, adding, “they’re looking at a fairly significant number of employees. He did not specify how many employees may be hired at the location.
The mystery company is eyeing an opening date of late 2021, Andrew said.
Atkinson has said the developer has “asked for the fastest schedule, because they are on a timeline. What they’ve submitted fits the site perfectly.”