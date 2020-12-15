Flowery Branch gives first approval to mystery industrial space on Falcon Parkway

Update, Dec. 17: The Flowery Branch City Council unanimously approved rezoning Thursday, Dec. 17 for up to 848,200 square feet of proposed industrial space next to the Atlanta Falcons complex, and the request will return to the Council Jan. 7.



Atlanta-based Eberly and Associates Inc. has requested to rezone the 80-acre site from agricultural to light industrial.

The request received no opposition at a hearing Thursday.