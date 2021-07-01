Warehouse project set to resurface in South Hall. Here are details

CA-Ventures is set to ask the commission for annexation of 34 acres at 6533 McEver Road for the 400,000-square-foot development, which has also drawn strong opposition from area residents.



The Chicago-based firm is also asking for rezoning to light industrial from agricultural-residential to allow for the project.

The planning board meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Buford City Arena, 2795 Sawnee Ave.

Residents have said they’re concerned about truck traffic on the curvy two-lane stretch of McEver Road just south of Flowery Branch. Hall County formally protested CA-Ventures request for several reasons, including traffic impacts and that the project doesn’t belong in a residential area.

A state arbitration panel appointed to hear the case ruled against Hall.

“This annexation request and rezoning to (light industrial) by Buford appears consistent with a higher level of development density within a mile of (the) proposed project,” the panel wrote in its June 8 decision.

The planning board can only recommend approval or denial. The final decision will be made by the Buford City Commission, which is set to hear the matter on Aug. 2.