Warehouse project set to resurface in South Hall. Here are details

A South Hall warehouse proposal that was challenged unsuccessfully by Hall County is set to come up again in Buford, starting with the Buford Planning Commission on July 20.
CA-Ventures is set to ask the commission for annexation of 34 acres at 6533 McEver Road for the 400,000-square-foot development, which has also drawn strong opposition from area residents.
The Chicago-based firm is also asking for rezoning to light industrial from agricultural-residential to allow for the project.
The planning board meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Buford City Arena, 2795 Sawnee Ave.
Residents have said they’re concerned about truck traffic on the curvy two-lane stretch of McEver Road just south of Flowery Branch. Hall County formally protested CA-Ventures request for several reasons, including traffic impacts and that the project doesn’t belong in a residential area.
A state arbitration panel appointed to hear the case ruled against Hall.
“This annexation request and rezoning to (light industrial) by Buford appears consistent with a higher level of development density within a mile of (the) proposed project,” the panel wrote in its June 8 decision.
The planning board can only recommend approval or denial. The final decision will be made by the Buford City Commission, which is set to hear the matter on Aug. 2.
Buford Planning Commission
What: Proposed annexation and rezoning for 400,000-square-foot warehouse development
When: 7 p.m. July 20
Where: Buford City Arena, 2795 Sawnee Ave