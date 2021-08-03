Vulcan rock quarry hopes to expand operations

Vulcan Materials Co.’s rock quarry is seeking to grow by nearly 30 acres.
The company is seeking to add property off Friendship and Hog Mountain Roads, which surround the quarry at 4195 Friendship Road, along with Blackjack Road.
Two parcels being leased to residents will remain occupied, while remaining parcels are vacant, according to city documents.
The “proposed use is for aggregate mining and associated production of asphalt and concrete, more specifically, storage.”
“The improvements will extend the quarry’s operational life and create a sustainable buffer between the operations and community,” the company says.
Specifically, Vulcan is seeking annexation of the properties and rezoning from agricultural to a manufacturing category with a conditional use permit to operate a quarry.
The item, among others, is set for discussion by Flowery Branch City Council at its meeting Thursday, Aug. 6.
A public hearing is being held on the request, with a vote by council to be taken at a future meeting.
Flowery Branch City Council
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.