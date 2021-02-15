Vote set Thursday on townhomes and retail space off McEver Road in Flowery Branch

A proposal for 73 townhomes and 26,400 square feet of retail space at a key entrance to Flowery Branch is set to go before City Council Thursday, Feb. 18.

The 11-acre development would be at 5519 McEver Road at the Gainesville Street/G.C. Crow Road intersection. The commercial part would face the intersection, with the homes behind it.

“This property is a gateway to our downtown and adding a mixed-use project to this corner will help the continued development of downtown while providing services to the McEver Road corridor,” a city staff report says.

5519 McEver Road LLC is seeking to rezone the land from agricultural to highway business and residential.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. and can only be viewed online or accessed by phone at 872-240-3212, access code 876-310-725.