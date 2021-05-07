Vote set for this 40-unit affordable housing apartment in South Hall

A 40-unit affordable housing apartment development off Thompson Mill Road in South Hall is set for a vote Monday, May 10, by the Braselton Town Council.



The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 State Route 53.

Apartments in the Peaks of Braselton — a development targeting those 55 and older —

would be in a three-story building behind Noble Vines of Braselton apartments and the Oaks at Braselton senior living center. The 5-acre site also would feature a gazebo and community garden, and the building would include an elevator.

Atlanta-based Landbridge Development is seeking rezoning from general commercial to multifamily residential for the development.

Peaks of Braselton would rely on federal housing tax credits to finance the project.

Under a tax credits program administered by the state, prospective tenants must meet certain income restrictions. However, unlike federal Section 8 housing, no rents will be government-subsidized.