VIDEO: Downtown Gainesville bank demolished

This iconic Gainesville structure — which opened in 1964 as First National Bank, later became a Regions Bank and then served in recent times as a movie set — is down.



Demolition began in April to make way for The National, a $50 million redevelopment project featuring a seven-story, 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel, convention space, apartments, outdoor plaza and dining areas.

The original plan was to convert the former bank building into a 50-room hotel with meeting spaces and single-bedroom suites.

Now, the Marriott will face E.E. Butler Parkway and a new 140-unit apartment building and banquet center will sit where the bank stood. A plaza will separate the two structures, spanning an underground, two-level parking deck, Jonathan Collins, president of Capstone Property Group, said.

Construction of the development could start this summer. The project could be finished in late 2022 or early 2023, Collins said.

