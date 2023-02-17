Upscale women’s clothing shop is the latest tenant at Gainesville Renaissance

An upscale women's clothing store is coming to Gainesville Renaissance on the downtown square.
Monkee’s Boutique is the latest business to join the row of retail shops in the multi-use development at 106 Spring St.
The store will offer “a curated selection of top designers and brands to provide the best clothing, shoes and accessories,” according to a press release Friday, Feb. 17.
“We intend to bring the same outstanding selection and customer service to the square in Gainesville that our customers experience in Atlanta, and we will strive to develop long standing relationships with our customers and the community,” owner Elizabeth Huber said.
Huber, who owns the Monkee’s franchise in Atlanta, said the store may open in late August.
“The plan for hiring is to have a manager, several full-time sales associates, as well as some part-time sales associates, so between 5-7 employees,” she said in an email.
Doug Ivester, owner of the Gainesville Renaissance, said, “Monkee's is the perfect addition to the fine collections of stores already coming to the square. “Elizabeth and her Monkee's are a perfect match, and we are excited to see them join us.”
Gainesville Renaissance has been under development for several years off Spring and Main Street, with that side of the square between Main and Bradford streets once serving as a city parking lot.
Ivester, a Gainesville native and former chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, bought the half-acre lot in 2019. Ground was broken on “the fourth side of the square” in 2020.
The building features retail on the first floor, with five of the seven sites committed or occupied.