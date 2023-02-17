Upscale women’s clothing shop is the latest tenant at Gainesville Renaissance

An upscale women's clothing store is coming to Gainesville Renaissance on the downtown square.

Monkee’s Boutique is the latest business to join the row of retail shops in the multi-use development at 106 Spring St.

The store will offer “a curated selection of top designers and brands to provide the best clothing, shoes and accessories,” according to a press release Friday, Feb. 17.

“We intend to bring the same outstanding selection and customer service to the square in Gainesville that our customers experience in Atlanta, and we will strive to develop long standing relationships with our customers and the community,” owner Elizabeth Huber said.