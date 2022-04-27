Union Church Road in South Hall may get more houses with this latest proposal

No price ranges were given in the application. Other details, including a timeline for the development, weren’t available Wednesday, April 27.

The subdivision would feature an amenity area including a swimming pool, cabana and playground, according to the letter.

Ridgeline is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, May 2, with a request to rezone about 51 acres from agricultural-residential to planned residential development for the subdivision.

Planning staff recommends denial of the project, citing density concerns. The project’s proposed density is three homes per acre while Hall’s recommended density for homes served by public sewer, as Ridgeline is planning to do, is two homes per acre.

The planning board will make a formal recommendation of approval or denial to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to hold a public hearing and vote on the matter at its June 9 meeting.

If it’s approved, the project would be the third such development springing up on the scenic two-lane road, which runs from Ga. 53 to Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 near Braselton.

The commission voted in November to approve a 130-home subdivision at Union Circle and south of Cash Road. The 79-acre development, a former alpaca farm, drew heavy opposition from area residents.

Like Ridgeline’s proposal, the new subdivision would feature an amenity area, including a cabana, a swimming pool and playground.

Also, construction is underway on Union Grove, a subdivision with prices in the $400,000-$500,000 range, off Union Church Road near Ga. 211.