This type of development application is no longer allowed in Oakwood

A moratorium on large housing applications has ended in Oakwood, but in moving forward, major changes have been made to the city’s development code.

The city no longer will accept applications for planned residential developments, or PRDS, a popular zoning type that typically allows developers more flexibility in layout, size and types of homes on a single tract.

Problems have cropped up because of one of the zoning category’s other key characteristics — developers being bound to the project concept.

“Most of the projects weren’t built as the council had envisioned them, and many have had to come back to council for reapprovals or changes,” Oakwood City Manager B.R. White said.

Overall, “the binding concept plan has been problematic to the development community, and revisions have been troublesome for the council.”