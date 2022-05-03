Two-story dental practice may open in this area near downtown Gainesville

A new two-story dental office building may be coming to the downtown Gainesville area.
Gainesville Dental Group LLC is seeking to build the new practice at 412 Spring St., a block off E.E. Butler Parkway and across the street from a Bank of America branch and 2 Dog Cafe restaurant.
The 7,000-square-foot building also would sit next to a Georgia Power building. The half-acre site is now vacant except for an asphalt driveway and some parking.
Gainesville Dental is asking the city to reduce the required distance for a front yard setback from 40 to 15 feet.
At 40 feet, Gainesville Dental would not be able to “build the size medical office building it needs,” according to its application.
The proposal is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, May 10.
Other details about the project weren’t available Tuesday, May 3.
Gainesville Dental Group has an office at 1026 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Two-story dental practice at 412 Spring St.
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10
Where: Gainesville Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway