Traffic light finally up and running at this sprawling Gainesville subdivision

A traffic signal at the entrance to one of Hall County’s biggest subdivisions is now operating.

The light on Mundy Mill Road at Millside Parkway has been in the works for several years, and was finally activated on Sept. 1, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The intersection not only sits off a large neighborhood but it also leads to Gainesville City Schools’ Mundy Mill Learning Academy at 4260 Millside Parkway.

The traffic light “ has been a long time coming,” Superintendent Jeremy Williams said in an email Wednesday, Sept. 8. “Each year we anticipate challenges with buses and cars, and to now have a solution will only increase the safety of the area. All the parties involved recognized the need and responded.”

Mundy Mill developer Butler Property LLC installed the light as part of the development.

“The developer was required by zoning conditions that a signal warrant study be completed,” said Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development, in an earlier interview. “If warranted, the developer was responsible for the cost of the signal.”

Kent A. Starke of Butler Property couldn’t be reached for comment.

The light’s design was approved by GDOT, district spokeswoman Melodii Peoples said.

The sprawling subdivision, which started developing more than a decade ago, at one point approved for 1,148 homes, stretches between Mundy Mill Road and Mountain View Road. Millside Parkway cuts through the community to Old Oakwood Road.

Vacant land sits at the Mundy Mill Road/Millside Parkway, but that could be changing at some point.

In February, Gainesville City Council voted to make changes to Mundy Mill’s master plan that resulted in a 300-unit apartment complex off Mundy Mill at Millside.



