Townhomes proposal emerging about a mile north of West Hall High School

A development featuring at least 100 townhomes is being proposed next to McEver Road Church in West Hall.

The 17-acre development at 5226 McEver Road would include 250 bedrooms and sit between J. White and Allen Road, about a mile from West Hall High School.

Few details about the project were available as of Wednesday, Sept. 7, except that the developer, Trilogy Residences, is seeking an 18,750-gallon-per-day sewer allocation from Oakwood.

Alpharetta-based Trilogy couldn’t be reached for comment. Trilogy’s consulting firm, Bowman Consulting of Suwanee, deferred comment to Cumming lawyer Ethan Underwood, who also couldn’t be reached for comment.

The sewer allocation was discussed Tuesday, Sept. 6, by Oakwood City Council, which is set to take action on the matter Monday, Sept. 12.

“The council will be deciding whether or not to provide sewer to the project and the owner submitting an annexation agreement to be enacted when the project becomes eligible for annexation,” City Manager B.R. White said.