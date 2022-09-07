Townhomes proposal emerging about a mile north of West Hall High School

A development featuring at least 100 townhomes is being proposed next to McEver Road Church in West Hall.
The 17-acre development at 5226 McEver Road would include 250 bedrooms and sit between J. White and Allen Road, about a mile from West Hall High School.
Few details about the project were available as of Wednesday, Sept. 7, except that the developer, Trilogy Residences, is seeking an 18,750-gallon-per-day sewer allocation from Oakwood.
Alpharetta-based Trilogy couldn’t be reached for comment. Trilogy’s consulting firm, Bowman Consulting of Suwanee, deferred comment to Cumming lawyer Ethan Underwood, who also couldn’t be reached for comment.
The sewer allocation was discussed Tuesday, Sept. 6, by Oakwood City Council, which is set to take action on the matter Monday, Sept. 12.
“The council will be deciding whether or not to provide sewer to the project and the owner submitting an annexation agreement to be enacted when the project becomes eligible for annexation,” City Manager B.R. White said.
The property being eyed for the development isn’t in the city and not contiguous to city limits, so, for now, “it cannot be annexed,” he added.
The proposed development, however, is within Oakwood’s sewer service area. Oakwood doesn’t have a sewer system of its own, drawing sewer instead from other governments — Gainesville, in the case of the Trilogy proposal.
If Trilogy wanted to proceed with the overall project, it would have to go through Hall County, White said.
Hall Planning Director Randi Doveton said she has “had several meetings with Trilogy, but no formal application has been submitted.”
The townhomes have already drawn the attention of neighbors, including Nancy Garland, who met Aug. 11 with the developer.
Her understanding is that the proposal features 150 rental townhomes, “which is just way too many,” she said.
“Mostly what got to us was that this (development) could be rentals,” Garland said. “How’s that going to affect my property values?”