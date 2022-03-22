This mixed-income development could help those who can’t afford Gainesville’s housing market

A mixed-income development is nearly ready for residents to move in, offering affordable housing for a range of people below the area median income.

Walton Harbor, located at 320 Tower Heights Road, is pre-leasing its first 81 units now, and it offers tiered rates for those making 30%, 60% and 80% of the area median income.

“It’s just going gangbusters,” said Randi Fulbright, Walton Harbor’s community manager. About 35% of units are already pre-leased since Feb. 1, and Fulbright expects they will be about full once all units are open.

The median income for a household in Gainesville is about $53,662 for households and $27,496 for individuals, according to 2020 Census data.

The first residents are expected to move in early May, Fulbright said, with construction close to finished on the development’s three apartment buildings and amenity areas.

The first phase of Walton Harbor contains 14 one-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom units and 23 three-bedroom units. And those units are split between income tiers.

There are 29 total units for those making 30% or less of area median income, 17 units for those making 60% or less and 35 units for those making 80% or less. Walton Harbor was funded through a federal low-income housing tax credit program and federal Community Development Block Grant money.