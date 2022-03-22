This mixed-income development could help those who can’t afford Gainesville’s housing market

A mixed-income development is nearly ready for residents to move in, offering affordable housing for a range of people below the area median income.
Walton Harbor, located at 320 Tower Heights Road, is pre-leasing its first 81 units now, and it offers tiered rates for those making 30%, 60% and 80% of the area median income.
“It’s just going gangbusters,” said Randi Fulbright, Walton Harbor’s community manager. About 35% of units are already pre-leased since Feb. 1, and Fulbright expects they will be about full once all units are open.
The median income for a household in Gainesville is about $53,662 for households and $27,496 for individuals, according to 2020 Census data.
The first residents are expected to move in early May, Fulbright said, with construction close to finished on the development’s three apartment buildings and amenity areas.
The first phase of Walton Harbor contains 14 one-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom units and 23 three-bedroom units. And those units are split between income tiers.
There are 29 total units for those making 30% or less of area median income, 17 units for those making 60% or less and 35 units for those making 80% or less. Walton Harbor was funded through a federal low-income housing tax credit program and federal Community Development Block Grant money.
Those tiers are set, said Melissa Whirledge, director of marketing for Walton Communities, so they can’t shift rates based on market conditions or who applies.
“It’s really personally pretty exciting to have that 80% in there,” Whirledge said. “Because often times those are the folks that make too much to qualify for a typical affordable community but don’t make quite enough to qualify for a market rate community. It gives you folks that typically fall in that middle and can get stuck.”
Rates for the 80% tier vary from $1,028 to $1,409 depending on the size of the unit. The 60% tier units cost $744 to $1,015 and the 30% tier cost about $318 to $424.
To qualify, residents must make 2.5 times their rent, as well as staying under the ceiling income, Whirledge said.
In Gainesville’s latest comprehensive plan update, presented to city council last week, the plan states the “vast majority” of rental units should be priced at $1,000 or less — or “more than likely lower than $800.” But the plan estimates only about 28% of rental units in Gainesville reach those marks.
The report estimates that about 40% of renters in Gainesville are cost burdened, meaning they pay 30% or more of their monthly income on rent, and more than 20% are severely cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than half their income on rent.
Walton Summit, Harbor’s 252-unit sister-community located at 1100 Green Hunter Lane, has market-rate pricing, plus income-restricted housing for those making 60% of area median income or less.
Harbor’s 80% tier is unique for income-restricted developments in the area.
Similar to Summit, Harbor will have a community garden and playground area, though they will be smaller than Summit’s amenities. The Walton Harbor property used to contain Tower Heights apartments containing 32 units.
Fulbright said there hasn’t been any particular demographic trend for those applying for apartments at Walton Harbor. Families, single people and all ages have applied so far, she said.
“We haven’t seen a pattern at all,” Fulbright said. “Just people who need homes, that’s all.”
Walton Harbor’s second phase will have 81 units for those 55 and older. It is under construction and is expected to open in 2023.