These two eateries have opened off Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch

Burger King and Firehouse Subs restaurants have been added to Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.
Burger King, which is between Holland Dam Road and Interstate 985, opened along with a Marathon convenience store/gas station.
The two businesses occupy a 6,000-square-foot building that’s also in front of Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Flowery Branch Lake Lanier.
The Burger King has two drive-thru lanes and 38 seats in the dining room, and it features the chain’s “Garden and Grill” interior décor, said Jeremy Crosby, construction and development manager for Jones Petroleum, which owns the property.
Combined, the restaurant and Marathon were expected to employ about 40 people.
Firehouse Subs opened Saturday, Aug. 28, at 5900 Spout Springs Road next to Planet Smoothie and near a Publix-anchored shopping center.
The 1,700-square-foot restaurant will have seating for about 25 customers and was expected to employ 15 workers, Firehouse spokeswoman Claire Marshall has said.
The store opening comes nearly two years after the closing of a Firehouse location across the street next to Stonebridge Village shopping center.
“We are trying diligently to find another location nearby and hope to reopen within a year in that new location,” the restaurant sign on the closed business stated at the time.