These huge developments may be coming to busy intersection in Flowery Branch
1101 2022 Storage
More than 100,000 square feet of self-storage is proposed on McEver Road in Flowery Branch.

A 147,200-square-foot self-storage development could be coming to the busy Flowery Branch intersection of Gaines Ferry Road and McEver Road.

The self-storage units would be spread out among several buildings on the 7-acre site, also off Bell Drive and across from Four Seasons on Lanier subdivision. Access to the development would be off Bell Drive and McEver Road, according to a map of the development.

The development “would provide a needed service to the surrounding neighborhoods while acting as a transitional use between the boat storage and nearby residential,” according to a letter from Shamrock Building Systems, a Smyrna company that builds storage facilities.

Atlanta-based Coro Realty is seeking a conditional use permit to be able to build the development, with a public hearing on the request set for Thursday, Nov. 3, before Flowery Branch City Council. The property is zoned highway business.

The area around the Gaines Ferry/McEver intersection has some development planned, including a gas station and a housing/retail project, The Farm.

Another convenience store proposed at the crossing was dealt a setback in February when Flowery Branch City Council denied a variance that would have allowed easier access for fuel trucks.

Otherwise, that section of McEver Road is highly traveled. A traffic study is also expected to be presented at Thursday’s meeting, suggesting that either a roundabout be built or turn lanes added at Gaines Ferry Road.


Flowery Branch City Council

What: Public hearing for proposed 147,200-square-foot self-storage development

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3

Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.