These areas of Gainesville will be priorities for redevelopment over next 5 years





The plan includes an outline for redevelopment of Lakeshore Mall, the area near the Budgetel motel on Jesse Jewell and the area near the Gainesville Mill, presented by Allison Sinyard of Atlanta-based TSW Architects.

Redeveloping Lakeshore Mall has been a priority for residents since the 2012 comprehensive plan update, Sinyard said, and the new plan involves shifting the mall into a mixed-use town center with potential for townhomes, multi-family residences, new commercial buildings and greenway connectivity with Longwood Park. The plan would emphasize commercial buildings pushed closer to Pearl Nix Parkway and Highway 53 with parking in the rear. The area could also fit a pair of 1.4-acre park areas.

The design for the Budgetel motel area would include several residential options, including denser development that could provide for more affordable housing.

“This was probably one area that had a lot of parcels that are ripe for redevelopment based on land values,” Sinyard said. “We made a plan that would create some higher intensity land uses and some quality development, really trying to create a good mix of residential and commercial.”