These areas of Gainesville will be priorities for redevelopment over next 5 years

Rundown areas of Gainesville such as Lakeshore Mall and the strip of Jesse Jewell Parkway near the Budgetel motel could get a facelift over the next five years.
Residents and other stakeholders have had opportunities to comment on the city’s latest comprehensive plan update over the past six months, and Gainesville City Council heard the latest draft Tuesday, March 15, which will help guide development over the next five years.
The plan includes an outline for redevelopment of Lakeshore Mall, the area near the Budgetel motel on Jesse Jewell and the area near the Gainesville Mill, presented by Allison Sinyard of Atlanta-based TSW Architects.
Redeveloping Lakeshore Mall has been a priority for residents since the 2012 comprehensive plan update, Sinyard said, and the new plan involves shifting the mall into a mixed-use town center with potential for townhomes, multi-family residences, new commercial buildings and greenway connectivity with Longwood Park. The plan would emphasize commercial buildings pushed closer to Pearl Nix Parkway and Highway 53 with parking in the rear. The area could also fit a pair of 1.4-acre park areas.
The design for the Budgetel motel area would include several residential options, including denser development that could provide for more affordable housing.
“This was probably one area that had a lot of parcels that are ripe for redevelopment based on land values,” Sinyard said. “We made a plan that would create some higher intensity land uses and some quality development, really trying to create a good mix of residential and commercial.”
The plan shows a park with potential connection to Alta Vista Cemetery, a townhome community near the hotel, space for multi-family units and some additional commercial space.
Planners also see an opportunity to revitalize the Gainesville Mill with greater connectivity to the Midland Greenway, more single-family housing options, commercial buildings and some light industrial uses.
“We feel like there’s a lot of good opportunities to create some … sources of naturally occurring affordable housing for people,” Sinyard said.
But these redevelopment plans won’t happen without buy-in from private developers.
“Sometimes private investors need to see a vision and need to see what’s possible to serve the areas to motivate them to move into Gainesville or redevelop ,” Councilwoman July Clay said.
The comprehensive plan update will next be sent to the Georgia Mountain Regional Commission and Department of Community Affairs for further review, and the final report is expected to be sent back to the council for adoption on June 21. City Council members unanimously approved the draft Tuesday.