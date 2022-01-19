These 4 major projects got unanimous votes from Gainesville City Council Jan. 18

A proposal for one of Hall County’s largest ever residential subdivisions, called “Gainesville Township,” was unanimously approved by Gainesville City Council Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The development would include 2,365 homes on 1,122 acres east of I-985 between Old Cornelia Highway and Floyd and Eberhart Cemetery roads. Read more.

A proposal to convert the old Blue Ridge Shopping center off Shallowford Road in Gainesville into a multi-use development was approved by Gainesville City Council Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The development, called “AVA Shallowford Station,” would include 295 rental units and 14,000 square feet of commercial space, including some pop-up retail space, after Gainesville’s Planning and Appeals Board recommended reducing the density of the original design. Read more.

Gainesville City Council unanimously approved a $5.4 million tax rebate for a 214-unit apartment complex to be built in the midtown area that would tie into the Midland Greenway.

Gainesville City Schools officials opposed the project during the last TAD advisory committee meeting, saying that schools would not get additional tax revenue from the development, even though it could add more students to the school system. Read more.

A planned Bourbon Brothers restaurant and Boot Barn event center was unanimously approved for about $2.2 million in tax breaks by Gainesville City Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 18, meeting.

Gainesville City Council approved the project in August. It will include a restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a 15,000-square-foot event center capable of seating more than 400 people for regular concerts. Read more.