This road map will guide Gainesville's growth. You can tell leaders now what you want to see

Development is often the buzz word behind comprehensive plans, a tool governments use and are required to update with the state at least every five years as a “road map” to guide future growth.

A strong emphasis for Gainesville, as it revisits its plan this year, is redevelopment.

“I think people really like the redevelopment they’ve seen over the last several years in the midtown area,” said Rusty Ligon, the city’s community and economic development director. “And they start to think of other areas that might be in need of redevelopment. That’s been a theme we’ve picked up on when talking to people.”

That sentiment is reflected in city efforts, as it’s currently going about gathering public input.