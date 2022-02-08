The latest on right of way acquisition in Spout Springs Road widening’s second phase

Right of way acquisition on the second phase of the Spout Springs Road widening project in South Hall now may start in the spring.

Hall County is working to put out a bid soon for the services, said Bill Nash, Hall County’s interim director of public works and utilities.

Construction, including paving in some places, is well underway on the first phase of the widening project, or from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle, with completion possibly in early 2023.