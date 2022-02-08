The latest on right of way acquisition in Spout Springs Road widening’s second phase

Right of way acquisition on the second phase of the Spout Springs Road widening project in South Hall now may start in the spring.
Hall County is working to put out a bid soon for the services, said Bill Nash, Hall County’s interim director of public works and utilities.
Construction, including paving in some places, is well underway on the first phase of the widening project, or from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle, with completion possibly in early 2023.
The second phase would run from Union Circle to Thompson Mill Road in Braselton near the Gwinnett County line.
Officials previously targeted right of way acquisition to begin in fall 2021.
The reason for the delay is the county changed the way it secures right of way services from using on-call vendors to issuing public requests for proposals, Nash said.
Veronica de Kozan, whose Sherwood Mill Drive home would be taken as part of the second phase, will believe right of way acquisition is happening when she sees it.
“Here we go again,” she said Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Residents in the project’s path have been repeatedly delayed by Hall County “in the acquisition of their property,” said de Kozan, whose home has been targeted since 2011. “The process has turned into a nightmare for us and everyone else that is dealing with eminent domain and live on the South end of Spout Springs Road.”
The schedule for that effort has been a moving target.
At one time, Hall County’s website said second-phase right of way acquisition would start in summer 2019. That was later changed to fall 2020 and then, in July 2020, changed to fall 2023. And then, in May 2021, county officials said fall 2021.
“The current estimate for parcels to be acquired is 97,” Nash said.
A funding source for construction of phase two hasn’t been determined yet.