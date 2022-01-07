The latest on Gainesville Renaissance progress and what’s ahead

With a distinctive cupola fixed on top of one end of the building and a future restaurant pledged on the other side, Gainesville Renaissance is beyond taking shape on the fourth side of the square.

A projected June 2022 completion is in sight.

But there’s also no pressure to speed things up — let alone cut corners — even as workers are busily moving in and around the building.

“We can take our time and pick and choose in a way that benefits the community,” developer Fred Roddy said. “In a commercial project, typically, you borrow money. We’re an all-cash deal. This was done for the purpose of elevating the tide.

“We’re not in a fret to get it done. We’re in a fret to get it done right.”

The project’s primary investor is New Holland native and former Coca-Cola CEO Doug Ivester, who will have a two-story condo in the building, with the top floor of that unit all that makes up the building’s fourth floor.