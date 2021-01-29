Student housing complex near UNG gets commission’s OK, but there’s a lingering concern

A 10-building, 560-bedroom student housing complex near the University of North Georgia in Oakwood was approved Thursday, Jan. 28, by the Hall County Board of Commissioners.



There was some hesitation on the part of the commission because of concerns about increased traffic at the already busy intersection of Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 and Tumbling Creek Drive. The development would be on 21.4 acres off Tumbling Creek Drive between Ga. 13 and Old Oakwood Road.

But that ended with a push for the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization, Hall’s lead transportation planning agency, to take a harder look at the intersection.

The development, which would have monthly bedroom rents of about $500, calls for a road between Tumbling Creek Road and Mathis Drive, which encircles the college campus.