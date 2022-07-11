String of developments are headed Oakwood’s way

A wave of developments, including an extended-stay hotel and hundreds of apartments, could get ramped up in Oakwood.
City Council voted Monday, July 11, to approve sewer allotments for several previously approved projects, including Candlewood Suites, which was OK'd in 2020 after a lengthy process that involved retooling rules governing extended-stay hotels.
The five-story, 87-room hotel would be on 1.48 acres at 3783 Mundy Mill Drive, behind Best Western Plus Lake Lanier Gainesville Hotel & Suites and near Mundy Mill Road and Interstate 985.
Development plans for the hotel have been submitted, city planner Dan Schultz said.
Candlewood’s website bills itself as having a “casual kind of longer stay,” with rooms that have full kitchens and areas where customers can stock up on breakfast items, beverages, snacks and frozen entrées.
Also getting sewer allocations are a 249-unit apartment complex with entrances off Mundy Mill and Old Oakwood roads and a 348-unit apartment complex at 4077 Mundy Mill Road.
The 249-unit complex was first approved with 169 units and the main entrance at 4039 Mundy Mill Road. The council voted in 2021 to allow for 80 more units with an entrance at 3640 Old Oakwood Road.
The 348-unit apartment complex was approved in 2018. The development calls for units varying between one and three bedrooms and to be spread out among nine buildings. Also, the complex would feature a swimming pool, an amenity area and a small commercial area facing Mundy Mill Road.
Also, sewer was approved for a 45-acre townhome development at 4050 Pauline Drive, off Falcon Parkway. The number of units wasn’t available, but the development would have 546 bedrooms.