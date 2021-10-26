Spout Springs Road housing boom could continue with this latest rental project

Where Spout Springs Road widening ends in South Hall is where a new residential boom is taking shape.

And the latest proposal — a 95-unit rental community — could add to that.

The development at 6804 Spout Springs Road would feature single-family houses between 720 and 1,200 square feet, a clubhouse and a pool, according to Hall County planning documents.

A description of the project from the developer, Rabun Gap Holdings, doesn’t include estimated rental amounts. However, the developer says “an important lesson learned” in researching single-family rental communities is that prospective tenants would include “single professionals, families and empty nesters.”

“Consumer preferences, particularly with younger people, are moving toward more renting longer and less home ownership,” Rabun Gap states in its narrative.

Also, “the combination of rising home prices and the historically low real estate inventory make it difficult for consumers to both find homes to buy and then be able to afford them.”

Rabun Gap’s proposal is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Nov. 1. Rabun Gap is seeking a rezoning from planned commercial farm district to planned residential development for the 21-acre development.

The development would be the newest in a flurry of recent projects.

It would be next to Lancaster, a 187-lot subdivision, and near Cambridge subdivision, which was approved for 130 lots. Rabun Gap’s project also would be across the road from a 365-unit mixed-use development approved in September.

All the developments, approved or otherwise, are south of Union Circle on Spout Springs Road, which is being widened north of Union Circle to Hog Mountain Road from two to four lanes.

A second phase of widening Spout Springs between Union Circle and Braselton from two to four lanes is in the plans. Right of way acquisition could start this fall, but construction isn’t set as funding hasn’t been secured.

A traffic study was done for Rabun Gap’s proposal, concluding that Spout Springs intersections are “satisfactory” for now, but that “conditions are expected to worsen (if the road isn’t widened) due to anticipated growth in the area.”

The report recommends a right-turn lane from Spouts Springs Road.

Hall County planning staff is recommending denial of the project, saying that the density of 4.6 units per acre is higher than the recommended two units per acre. The planning commission will vote whether to recommend denial or approval to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which would have final say at a later meeting.



