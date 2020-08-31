Spout Springs Library closed temporarily after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Spout Springs branch of the Hall County Library System has closed Monday, Aug. 31 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

Lisa MacKinney, director of the library system, said the South Hall library will be cleaned and disinfected and is tentatively set to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Several library resources, including ebooks, are available online. Other branches, including Blackshear Place, Murrayville and the North Hall Technology Center, will be open for in-person visits. The Gainesville branch is closed as staff prepare to reopen in the newly renovated space.

The library system also offers a curbside pickup service for patrons who do not want to go inside the building. WiFi is available from library parking lots.

Libraries reopened Aug. 24.