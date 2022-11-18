Small grocery store, other retail could come to this busy North Hall intersection

A 6-acre commercial development, including a small grocery store, may be coming to Jim Hood Road and Cleveland Highway/U.S. 129 in North Hall.

No tenants have been named as part of the development at 4053 Cleveland Highway, but three uses are proposed on the property close to the North Hall Community Center & Park off Nopone Road.

Plans filed with Hall County show an 11,000-square-foot grocery store in one building and a 3,250-square-foot convenience store and 4,000-square-foot restaurant in another building.

The development would be accessed by Jim Hood Road and Cleveland Highway, two major roadways in the area, a map shows.

Other details about the project, which goes before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Nov. 21, weren’t available as of Friday, Nov. 18.

The developer, Vantage Commercial Contractors LLC of Lawrenceville, couldn’t be reached for comment. Reginald Crayton, listed as the project applicant, deferred to property owner Raj Umani, who also couldn’t be reached for comment.

The development would be in a fairly rural area, with a strip shopping center north of the intersection and a gas station and restaurant across the street. Homes dot the landscape around the property, including on the property where the development is proposed.

Crayton is seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential to suburban shopping to allow for the development.

Hall County planning officials recommend approval of the project with conditions.

“The proposed use of a grocery store, convenience store with gas, and a restaurant would likely attract nearby residents and does not appear to be out of scale with the needs of the immediate neighborhood,” a planning document states.

The planning commission will make a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to take final action at a Jan. 12 public hearing.