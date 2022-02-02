Self-storage and RV, boat and truck parking proposed at this South Hall location

A self-storage and recreational vehicle, boat and box truck parking facility is proposed in a heavily residential area off Friendship Road/Ga. 347 in South Hall.
The 24-acre development, which would be known as Premier Storage, would include about 243,500 square feet of self-storage buildings with about 10 acres of parking for RVs, boats, automobiles and box trucks, according to Hall County planning documents.
"Construction, installation and equipping of the facility would take approximately 2-4 years to complete," the documents state.
The complex at 1639 Friendship Road would be surrounded by or near several subdivisions, including Chateau Corners, Village at Deaton Creek and Reunion.
The property, now zoned as agricultural-residential, has one single-family home that was built in 1983. However, “a review of 2021 aerial imagery indicates several other structures on the property that serve unknown uses,” documents state.
A letter from Friendship 24 LLC’s lawyer, D. Thomas Lefevre, said the property contains a barn with horse stalls, a pasture, a mobile home, a small apartment and a single-family home.
“The lower level of the barn and pasture were previously used for horse boarding and grazing, but are currently unoccupied,” the letter says. “The barn apartment, mobile home and single family residence are presently occupied rental property.”
Friendship 24 LLC is hoping to rezone the property to planned commercial development to allow for the development, with the request set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Feb. 7.
The location would allow Premier Storage “to conveniently serve various customer types,” Lefevre said. “Self-storage and recreational vehicle parking facilities have been built in similarly developed areas in Hall County and been successful. Premier Storage will provide a much needed service to the surrounding community.”
Hall County planning staff is recommending denial of the project, saying that the future land-use map shows the property as residential.
The planning board will recommend approval or denial to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which will have final say at a later meeting.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Rezoning to allow for self-storage and recreational vehicle, boat and box truck parking
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7
Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St.