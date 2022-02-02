Self-storage and RV, boat and truck parking proposed at this South Hall location

A self-storage and recreational vehicle, boat and box truck parking facility is proposed in a heavily residential area off Friendship Road/Ga. 347 in South Hall.

The 24-acre development, which would be known as Premier Storage, would include about 243,500 square feet of self-storage buildings with about 10 acres of parking for RVs, boats, automobiles and box trucks, according to Hall County planning documents.

"Construction, installation and equipping of the facility would take approximately 2-4 years to complete," the documents state.