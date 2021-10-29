A salvage business/junkyard is proposed at this location in East Hall

About 44 acres for a salvage business and junkyard are proposed off Athens Highway/U.S. 129 in East Hall near Lenox Drive.

Vehicles would be “set on blocks and in neat rows” on the property after they have been “drained of all fluids on concrete floors inside buildings,” according to an application from the business, Go Pull-It, which has a location in Jacksonville, Fla.

“Fluids, tires and any hazardous material is disposed of to state-regulated vendors,” the application says.

Also, “stormwater measures are evaluated by environmental agencies and monitored with testing twice per year.”

2156 Athens Highway LLC is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Nov. 1, with two requests — one involving 33 acres at 2140 Athens Highway and the other involving 11 acres at neighboring 2156 Athens Highway.

In both requests, the applicant notes that “the vehicles and scrap materials will not be visible from the adjacent road, as the site elevation is significantly higher,” according to a Hall County planning document.

Also, “inventory will be at least 300 feet from the centerline of the road and will prevent visibility of vehicles” and that customer parking will be in the front of the property.

The business “is not consistent” with the county’s future land-use plan for the area that depicts a “revitalization corridor” linking “activity centers and neighborhoods,” according to Hall’s planning report.

“This corridor is characterized by retail activities, office-based employment, civic uses and single-family residential developments,” the planning report states.

However, staff recommends approval of the project.

“It can be seen that the property is surrounded by other existing similar uses,” the report states.

The planning board will recommend approval or denial to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which would make a final decision at a later meeting.



