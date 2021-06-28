Rooftop decks and elevators would be part of this proposed townhome project

The three-story units in the complex at 1744 Cleveland Highway will vary in size between 2,241 and 2,549 square feet and include two-car garages. Amenities at the nearly 8-acre site would include a pool, clubhouse and walking trails, according to Gainesville planning report.

“Some units will have an option to install an elevator,” project engineer James Irvin says in a letter to the Gainesville officials.

The development would be across from Liberty Utilities and accessed from the four-lane Limestone Parkway, a main traffic artery connecting Cleveland Highway to Jesse Jewell Parkway.