Rooftop decks and elevators would be part of this proposed townhome project

A 36-unit, gated townhome project featuring rooftop decks with mountain and Lake Lanier views is being proposed off Limestone Parkway near Cleveland Highway in Gainesville.
The three-story units in the complex at 1744 Cleveland Highway will vary in size between 2,241 and 2,549 square feet and include two-car garages. Amenities at the nearly 8-acre site would include a pool, clubhouse and walking trails, according to Gainesville planning report.
“Some units will have an option to install an elevator,” project engineer James Irvin says in a letter to the Gainesville officials.
The development would be across from Liberty Utilities and accessed from the four-lane Limestone Parkway, a main traffic artery connecting Cleveland Highway to Jesse Jewell Parkway.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Proposed 36-unit townhome project off Limestone Parkway
When: 5:30 p.m. July 13
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway
The developer, Optum Development LLC, is seeking annexation into Gainesville and zoning as planned unit development. The property, now in unincorporated Hall County, is zoned as residential and vacation cottage.
“This proposed development provides an appropriate transition from the commercial and office use on Limestone Parkway with the residential properties around (nearby) Tapawingo Drive,” Irvin’s letter states.
The project is set to go first before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on July 13. The board would recommend approval or denial to Gainesville City Council, which would have the final vote at a later meeting.