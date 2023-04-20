Retail building proposed at this busy Braselton location south of Hall County

A 6,720-square-foot retail building is proposed off Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 just south of Hall County.
The building at 2705 and 2709 Old Winder Highway in Gwinnett County is expected to house “restaurant, retail and consumer electronic uses,” according to a Braselton planning document.
No tenants have been named yet.
The 1-acre development would be south of Friendship Road/Ga. 347 and across from Longhorn Steakhouse and Culver’s restaurant.
Public hearings are set for 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, before the Braselton Planning Commission and 4:30 p.m. May 4 before the Braselton Town Council.
Both meetings will take place at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building at 5040 Ga. 53.