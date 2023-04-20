By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Retail building proposed at this busy Braselton location south of Hall County
Braselton stock image.jpg

A 6,720-square-foot retail building is proposed off Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 just south of Hall County.

The building at 2705 and 2709 Old Winder Highway in Gwinnett County is expected to house “restaurant, retail and consumer electronic uses,” according to a Braselton planning document.

No tenants have been named yet.

The 1-acre development would be south of Friendship Road/Ga. 347 and across from Longhorn Steakhouse and Culver’s restaurant.

Public hearings are set for 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, before the Braselton Planning Commission and 4:30 p.m. May 4 before the Braselton Town Council.

Both meetings will take place at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building at 5040 Ga. 53.