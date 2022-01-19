Residents speak out against glamping proposal at Hall Planning Commission meeting





Paul and Ana Price were proposing to put up 10 short-term rental glamping tents and two cabins with access to Lake Lanier on 9.4 acres at 3820 James Ed Road.

Glamping is an upscale style of camping in which guests can rent tents with amenities that make outdoor life a little easier, such as connection to electricity, indoor plumbing and proper beds and bathrooms.

“It’s what you would expect at a nice hotel room,” Price previously told The Times.

The cabins would have been about 700 square feet, according to Hall County planning documents, and tent sites would be about 20 by 20 feet. While the cabins would be near James Ed Road, the tents would not be visible from the road, according to the site plan.

Braswell clarified during the meeting that this was not a rezoning request but a permitted use needing approval.

Seven people spoke against the project’s proposal at the Tuesday hearing.

“I’ve dealt with people over the years thinking my private dock is available for use for fishing, swimming and hanging out down at the lake,” neighbor Kip Drexler said.

One man said he was concerned that partying occupants might bring drugs to the area.

“This is not a regular campground. It’s higher end. You’re not drawing … people over there doing drugs, getting drunk and being loud all night long,” said Vicky Acevedo, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2005. “It’s going to add value to the neighborhood.”

Hall County planning staff recommended denial of the project to the planning board.

“The proposed use is not consistent with the future land use designation,” staff says. “While Lake Lanier serves as an amenity and a recreational opportunity, the comprehensive plan states that short term rentals as a general use are permitted within single-family homes.”

Price previously told The Times he believes “there’s a lot of misinformation” about the project.

“What we’re trying to do is … luxury camping, so it’s going to be more high-end clientele,” he said. “We’re willing to work with neighbors and the county to … address their concerns.”

The planning board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for a public hearing and vote at 6 p.m. Feb. 10, at the Gainesville Civic Center on Green Street.



