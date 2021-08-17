Residents get compromise as S.Hall Reunion expansion moves forward





The Hall County Planning Commission’s Aug. 16 vote delighted residents who applauded the decision and exchanged high fives as they left the packed meeting room.

The vote isn’t final, though.

Pulte Group’s request to rezone three tracts comprising 56 acres of land adjacent to Reunion at 7013, 7095 and 7099 Spout Springs Road now goes before the Hall County Board of Commissioners for a public hearing and final vote on Sept. 23.

The plan includes a new 1,500-square-foot swimming pool that would be located near other amenities at the Reunion Country Club.

Pulte “wants to continue the legacy of Reunion,” said Gainesville engineer Brian Rochester, representing Pulte.

Residents, who showed up in red shirts at Monday’s meeting, wore the same attire at a July 22 meeting with Pulte about the development.

They have said they largely didn’t oppose the proposed rezoning from agricultural-residential to planned residential development or the addition of homes off Spout Springs.

But they said repeatedly during the meeting they do not want the expansion to connect with Reunion and use Reunion amenities. The plan would add a road that would connect the new expansion to Grand Reunion Drive, one of the neighborhood’s major interior roads, which leads to the country club.

They maintained that concern at Monday’s meeting, with one resident calling the proposed road a “nagging issue.”

Planning Commission Chairman said he believed Reunion’s plans “fit the area, but I am opposed to the cut-through.”

Jason Garrett, Pulte’s vice president of land and planning development, was asked several times at the July 22 meeting why the new expansion had to be connected to Reunion rather than building it as a standalone subdivision with its own amenities and no access to Grand Reunion Drive.

“We see an inherent value,” Garrett said.