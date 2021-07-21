Residents boo as Buford planners approve contentious warehouse

Despite concerns from several speakers opposing the development and contentious comments from the public after their speaking time was closed, the Buford Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the annexation and rezoning application with staff conditions.

The development, proposed by Chicago-based real estate management firm, CA Ventures, would require the city of Buford to annex a 36-acre tract at 6533 McEver Road — which mostly sits in unincorporated Hall County but borders the city of Buford — in order to rezone its planned use from agricultural-residential to light industrial.