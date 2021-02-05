This residential development in Gainesville would have Dutch flavor

A neighborhood with a Dutch touch may be coming to Gainesville.



A “woonerf” is proposed as the main road through 361 Oak, a development at 341 Oak St. and 361 Oak St. featuring nine two-story cottages, 11 attached, three-story townhomes and 1,200 square feet of retail space, according to plans submitted to the city.

“The street is shared among pedestrians, bicyclists, and motor vehicles; however, pedestrians have priority over cars,” says the document from Charleston, S.C. design firm Synchronicity.