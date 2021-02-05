This residential development in Gainesville would have Dutch flavor

A neighborhood with a Dutch touch may be coming to Gainesville.
A “woonerf” is proposed as the main road through 361 Oak, a development at 341 Oak St. and 361 Oak St. featuring nine two-story cottages, 11 attached, three-story townhomes and 1,200 square feet of retail space, according to plans submitted to the city.
“The street is shared among pedestrians, bicyclists, and motor vehicles; however, pedestrians have priority over cars,” says the document from Charleston, S.C. design firm Synchronicity.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Rezoning for proposed residential development off Oak Street
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway
The proposal is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Applicant Dave Odom is seeking to rezone the 1.6 acres from general business to planned unit development to allow the development.
Odom couldn’t be reached for comment Friday, Feb. 5.
According to city documents, each of the cottages would have two bedrooms and 2 ½ baths and a “small accessory building that can be used for additional residential living/office space.”
The townhomes would have two-car garages, three bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms.
The development would be near West Academy Street and across the road from The Guest House daytime care center for seniors.
“The development concept is an innovative, urban planned unit development incorporating traditional neighborhood development practices into a vibrant, human-scaled, pedestrian friendly community,” Synchronicity’s document states.
Gainesville city officials are recommending approval with conditions. The planning board’s action would be a recommendation of approval or denial to Gainesville City Council, which would have the final say.