Relief on the way for this busy intersection? GDOT says it’s taking a look

“If the county is interested in doing additional work at this location, we would be able to approve an encroachment permit for that work to be done,” GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale added in an email to The Times Monday, March 15.

The area around the intersection near Lanier College & Career Academy and Chicopee Woods Golf Course has become busy in recent years, especially with the 2019 extension of Tumbling Creek Road to Old Oakwood Road through the construction of a bridge.

The road is also home to several businesses and an apartment complex.

And there are other projects on the way.

A 10-building, 560-bedroom student housing complex off Tumbling Creek Road and adjacent to the University of North Georgia in Oakwood was approved earlier this year by the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

There was some hesitation on the part of the commission because of concerns about increased traffic at the intersection.

Commission Chairman Richard Higgins noted the growth during a Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Policy Committee last week.

“Is there something we can do … to get that traffic moving a little smoother, or is that out of the question?” he asked at the meeting.

“It’s not out of the question,” Mullins said.

The MPO is Hall County’s lead transportation planning agency. The Policy Committee, made up of the area’s top elected officials, is the MPO’s decision-making body.