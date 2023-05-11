Pumpkins, hay rides amid warehouses? Buford man hopes so with this farm-based attraction

Chad Bell is hoping to create an oasis of rural fun in the middle of industrial and commercial development in South Hall.

“We thought it would be good for the community — something fun, instead of having another warehouse,” said the Buford resident of his plans.

Bell is proposing an agri-entertainment venue on 17 acres at 5351 Lanier Islands Parkway/Ga. 347, between McEver Road and Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13.