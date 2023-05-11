Pumpkins, hay rides amid warehouses? Buford man hopes so with this farm-based attraction

Chad Bell is hoping to create an oasis of rural fun in the middle of industrial and commercial development in South Hall.
“We thought it would be good for the community — something fun, instead of having another warehouse,” said the Buford resident of his plans.
Bell is proposing an agri-entertainment venue on 17 acres at 5351 Lanier Islands Parkway/Ga. 347, between McEver Road and Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Requests for agri-entertainment venue off Lanier Islands Parkway in South Hall
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, May 15
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
The venue would feature a 3-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon rides, children’s activities, and a walk-through Christmas light tour, according to Hall County planning documents.
“Other activities will include a ground-level jumping pillow, a playground, a corn pit, antique tractors for pictures, a picnic area and wagon-ride farm tours of the property,” documents state.
Plans also call for selling pumpkins on the property when in season, “but much of their pumpkin sales will originate from pumpkins they purchase for resale.”
The property, which has been in Bell’s family “for a long, long time,” is surrounded by industrial growth, particularly warehouse/distribution centers. A 1 million-square-foot Amazon delivery station opened in 2020 off Ga. 13 near Lanier Islands Parkway.
“We’ve been offered substantial sums of money from developers wanting to put warehouses or something like that,” Bell told The Times on Thursday, May 11.
He said he hopes, if all goes well, he’d like to open the attraction in fall 2024.
Bell would have to convert a pasture into a corn maze, plus he said he is planning to put up a 2,400-square-foot covered structure with picnic tables and such.
He is seeking a conditional use permit for the property, which is zoned agricultural-residential, before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, May 15.
Planning officials are recommending denial because it is “inconsistent with the future land use classification of Lake Area Residential character area” in the county’s Comprehensive Plan, according to the planning documents.
“I hope (officials) look at this idea and realize it is much better than allowing more commercial development in that area,” Bell said. “I think the Comprehensive Plan shows low-density housing. That’s probably not an updated plan.”
The planning board will make a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action at a public hearing set for June 22.