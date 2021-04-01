Public hearing tonight on 173-townhome development in Flowery Branch

Fall Leaf Residential LLC wants to build the townhomes on 26 acres at 6495 and 6509 McEver Road near Gaines Ferry Road. The neighborhood would also be across the road from The Farm, a planned 17-acre housing/retail development.

Fall Leaf says in its application letter that 38% of the site would be undeveloped, including open space that would “provide an excellent area for passive recreational uses such as walking trails and a community picnic area.”

The company is seeking a rezoning from highway business and agricultural-residential to multifamily residential to allow for the townhomes.

“We believe our requested townhouse use is a less intense use” than what’s currently zoned, Fall Leaf says.

Referring to The Farm, Fall Leaf goes on to say, “We believe the townhouse use proposed provides a natural transition between this future commercial area and the less dense residential uses to the south.”

Last month, The Farm property owner Robi Sarkar told The Times he was “slowly and methodically moving dirt off the site” but had no other updates about the project.

The public hearing will take place during the Flowery Branch City Council meeting at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.