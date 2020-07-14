Public can hear what $28 million will buy in Flowery Branch water, sewer improvements

Public hearings are set Thursday, July 16, on planned Flowery Branch sewer and water projects totaling $28 million.



The $23 million sewer work includes an expansion of the city's water reclamation plant. “A new discharge line to Lake Lanier will also be built but is not a part of the current design contract,” according to a city document.

The $5 million water work includes an expansion of the city's water supply and distribution, acquisition of two wells owned by the State of Georgia, new treatment facilities in a new well house, well pumps and distribution system pumps, improvements to the existing well system, new system storage, and various water line improvements and extensions.

The public hearings are set for 6 p.m. at Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.