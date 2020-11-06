Prospect ‘we would recognize’ looking at headquarters off Exit 14 in South Hall

A company is looking to put an 848,200-square-foot office/headquarters and distribution warehouse on Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near Interstate 985’s Exit 14.



“This is build to suit, which means they have a client ready to move into this building,” Flowery Branch City Manager Bill Andrew told the Flowery Branch City Council Thursday, Nov. 5.

“They’re looking at a fairly significant number of employees,” he added, without specifying how many.

The development would be between the Atlanta Falcons headquarters/training camp and H.F. Reed Industrial Boulevard.

Andrew is working with representatives of the interested company, which hasn’t been named yet.

He said “they used the term ‘headquarters,’ which made me very excited, but … we don’t know exactly what that means yet. They said we would recognize the name of the company.”

The company is eyeing an opening date of late 2021, he said.

Rich Atkins, Flowery Branch’s community development director, told the council a rezoning application has been submitted.

“They have asked for the fastest schedule because they are on a timeline,” he said. “What they’ve submitted fits the site perfectly.”

A map presented at the council meeting showed a rendering of a two-story building and a site plan featuring a 611,200-square-foot building with a future 192,000-square-foot addition, plus a 45,000-square-foot office.

The project on 80-plus acres would be the latest development near the interchange, which opened in 2020, and on the heels of a 47-acre, 706,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center north of the 80-acre site getting rezoning and annexation approvals from Oakwood City Council.