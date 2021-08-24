Proposed South Hall roundabout has some residents relieved, others riled

What was planned as a low-key open house on a proposed South Hall roundabout turned into a full-scale public meeting Tuesday night with a question-and-answer session and several emotional displays.



“This is our lives,” resident Martha Kennedy said of the project off Cash and Hog Mountain roads.

She was one of about 70 people who filled a meeting room at Mulberry Creek Community Center for the Aug. 24 meeting, which was intended as a passive event with people looking at maps and county officials fielding questions as needed.