Proposed extended-stay hotel back on track in Oakwood. Here’s what’s new, what’s next

An extended-stay hotel proposal may have new life in Oakwood.



Duluth-based Detroit Lender LLC is back before the city asking for a rezoning of property off Mundy Mill Road for a 5-story, 87-room Candlewood Suites, picking up momentum with an initial OK Monday, Sept. 21, from the Oakwood Planning Commission.

Oakwood City Council voted in February to deny rezoning for the hotel at 3783 Mundy Mill Drive, behind Best Western Plus Lake Lanier Gainesville Hotel & Suites and near Mundy Mill Road and Interstate 985.

At the time, officials said the project didn’t fit the comprehensive land-use plan’s “character area,” or vision for how an area could develop. The city’s 2017 land-use plan gives a look at how different areas of the city might look in 20 years.