Proposed apartments in South Hall headed to Hall planning board on Monday, but it still has foes

Opposition continues to mount against a proposed 350-unit South Hall apartment complex that’s set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Aug. 3.
“We are not against population growth, but we do have major opposition to the immediate and significant density increases created by this apartment complex,” local resident Ron Scroggins said earlier this week.
A petition circulating on change.org shows 1,000 names of people opposed to the project as of Friday, July 31.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: proposed rezoning for 350 apartments
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3
How to view: online at hallcounty.org
Project applicant Rochester & Associates, a Gainesville engineering firm, is seeking a rezoning of the 31-acre site off Thompson Mill Road from agricultural-residential to planned residential development for the project.
The project near Braselton features 13 residential buildings, a clubhouse, swimming pool and passive park and is projected for completion in 2022.
The development would be east of Spout Springs Road and next to the Oaks at Braselton assisted living center.
“The apartments will provide housing opportunities to major employers in the area, such as Northeast Georgia Medical Center, located only two miles away,” applicant Rochester & Associates says in its application.
Brian Rochester of the firm couldn’t be reached for comment.
Hall County planning staff is recommending approval of the project with conditions.
A vote on the project has been postponed twice by the planning board. The board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for a public hearing and final action set for Aug. 27.