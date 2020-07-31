Proposed apartments in South Hall headed to Hall planning board on Monday, but it still has foes

Opposition continues to mount against a proposed 350-unit South Hall apartment complex that’s set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Aug. 3.

“We are not against population growth, but we do have major opposition to the immediate and significant density increases created by this apartment complex,” local resident Ron Scroggins said earlier this week.

A petition circulating on change.org shows 1,000 names of people opposed to the project as of Friday, July 31.